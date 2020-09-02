Southlake firm a finalist at U.S. Chamber’s Dream Big Awards

A Southlake-based commercial and residential roofing contract is among the finalist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s annual Dream Big Awards, presented by Chase for Business, with support from MetLife. The awards celebrate the achievements of small businesses and honors their contributions to America’s economic growth.

JWC is a finalist in the Emerging Business Achievement Award. Another Texas company, Houston’s re:3d Inc. is the Community Support and Leadership Award category. Re:3D is in the life-size 3D printing business.

“Over the last several months, small business owners have faced challenge after challenge. Yet, despite these challenges small business owners never stop innovating, pivoting, taking risks, working hard, and dreaming big,” said Tom Sullivan, U.S. Chamber vice president of small business policy. “Small businesses are a critical and vibrant sector of the U.S. economy and the U.S. Chamber is proud to celebrate the very best in American small business through our Dream Big Awards.”

The Dream Big Awards program includes Business Achievement Awards to recognize excellence in six categories. The finalists reflect the leading businesses in each of the following areas: emerging, green/sustainable, minority-owned, veteran-owned, woman-owned, and young entrepreneur businesses.

New this year and in response to the coronavirus pandemic is the Community Support and Leadership Award, which recognizes a small business that has demonstrated an exemplary level of leadership and community engagement to assist the needs of their community, and to service the needs of their customers, employees, and neighbors.

This year’s finalists, selected from a record number of over 700 applicants, are:

Emerging Business Achievement Award

GotSpot, Inc. – Humble, TX

JWC General Contractors – Southlake



South LA Café – Los Angeles, CA

Green/Sustainable Business Achievement Award

Green Clean Maine – Portland, ME

Looptworks – Portland, OR

Waterlust – Miami, FL

Minority-Owned Business Achievement Award

Dulan’s Soul Food – Los Angeles, CA

Makpar – Leesburg, VA

Superb Maids, LLC – Las Vegas, NV

Veteran-Owned Business Achievement Award

Aptive Resources – Alexandria, VA

Mabbett & Associates, Inc. – Stoneham, MA

Phoenix Group of Virginia, Inc. – Chesapeake, VA

Woman-Owned Business Achievement Award

Ellevate Network – New York, NY

JJPR Agency – Daphne, AL

New Horizons Enterprises, LLC – Kansas City, MO

Young Entrepreneur Achievement Award

Campfire Industries – South Jordan, UT

Rolling Storage LLC – Knoxville, TN

Teen Hustl – Broomfield, CO

Community Support and Leadership Award

Building Momentum – Alexandria, VA

InclusivCare – Avondale, LA

re:3d Inc. – Houston, TX

Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award

Jam Hops Gymnastics Factory – Ham Lake, MN

Maud Borup – Plymouth, MN

The Bizzell Group, LLC – Lanham, MD

Award winners will be announced at the Dream Big Awards on October 15, 2020.