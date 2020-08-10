Star-Telegram owner, The McClatchy Company gets new CEO

Chatham Asset Management announced Aug. 7 that Tony Hunter will become chief executive officer of The McClatchy Company (OTC: MNIQQ), following the news company’s emergence from Chapter 11 and the completion of its court-approved sale to Chatham, in September. McClatchy’s asset purchase agreement with Chatham was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on August 4. The transaction is expected to close in September 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

Hunter will succeed Craig Forman, McClatchy’s CEO, who along with the current board and Chairman Kevin McClatchy, will leave the company upon McClatchy’s emergence from its court-supervised reorganization.

Hunter is an accomplished operating executive with extensive experience successfully leading large scale media organizations. He joined the Tribune Company in 1994, rising the ranks to chief executive officer of Tribune Publishing and publisher of the Chicago Tribune, a role he held from 2008 to 2016.

“McClatchy has a well-earned reputation for independent journalism in the public interest, and I am humbled to lead this institution alongside Chatham, a longtime supporter of McClatchy and the publishing industry,” Hunter said. “Craig and his team have had impressive success in transitioning to a digital business model, which we intend to accelerate. While honoring its past and continuing its commitment to essential local reporting, we will chart a new, sustainable path for McClatchy focused on customers, operational excellence, and organizational agility.”

– FWBP Staff