Monday, August 10, 2020
Star-Telegram owner, The McClatchy Company gets new CEO

Tony Hunter to be named chief executive of McClatchy on emergence from chapter 11 in September

Trump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge

AP News
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer President Donald Trump joined a U.S. senator and a number of...
Report: Amazon in talks with Simon on empty retail slots

FWBP Staff
That space in the mall that used to be occupied by J.C. Penney and Sears? It might just get filled by one...
Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray's home

AP News
By THALIA BEATY Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — A massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray's New...
Star-Telegram owner, The McClatchy Company gets new CEO

Chatham Asset Management announced Aug. 7 that Tony Hunter will become chief executive officer of The McClatchy Company...
Chatham Asset Management announced Aug. 7 that Tony Hunter will become chief executive officer of The McClatchy Company (OTC: MNIQQ), following the news company’s emergence from Chapter 11 and the completion of its court-approved sale to Chatham, in September. McClatchy’s asset purchase agreement with Chatham was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on August 4. The transaction is expected to close in September 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.
Hunter will succeed Craig Forman, McClatchy’s CEO, who along with the current board and Chairman Kevin McClatchy, will leave the company upon McClatchy’s emergence from its court-supervised reorganization.
Hunter is an accomplished operating executive with extensive experience successfully leading large scale media organizations. He joined the Tribune Company in 1994, rising the ranks to chief executive officer of Tribune Publishing and publisher of the Chicago Tribune, a role he held from 2008 to 2016.
“McClatchy has a well-earned reputation for independent journalism in the public interest, and I am humbled to lead this institution alongside Chatham, a longtime supporter of McClatchy and the publishing industry,” Hunter said. “Craig and his team have had impressive success in transitioning to a digital business model, which we intend to accelerate. While honoring its past and continuing its commitment to essential local reporting, we will chart a new, sustainable path for McClatchy focused on customers, operational excellence, and organizational agility.”
– FWBP Staff

Richardson receives CFRE designation

Sara A. Richardson, the director of philanthropy at The Botanical Research Institute of Texas, has received the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE)...
TCC Connect founding president elected to HETS board

Carlos Morales, Ph.D., founding president of TCC Connect, the virtual campus for Tarrant County College offering eLearning and Weekend College, recently was...
St. Paul Lutheran principal named 2020 National Distinguished Principal

Scott D. Browning, principal of St. Paul Lutheran School in Fort Worth, will represent The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod...
Walgreens CEO Pessina to step down, become executive chair

By TOM MURPHY AP Health WriterWalgreens' Stefano Pessina will step down as CEO and become executive chairman once the drugstore chain finds...
Newsmakers: Quorum Architects makes additions

ADVERTISING/MARKETING Balcom Agency has added Andrew Begay  as senior project manager. Begay previously served as account manager and...
