Tacony Corporation names senior vice president of sales and marketing

Tacony Corporation, a privately held manufacturer and distributor that provides the world with solutions for sewing, cleaning and home, announced Jan. 21 that Ryan Wesselschmidt has been named senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Tacony Company owns Fort Worth-based Powr-Flite, a leader in the commercial floor care business for over 35 years, which it acquired in 1996. Tacony has offices at 3101 Wichita Court in Fort Worth.

Wesselschmidt was previously based in Stockholm, Sweden, and joined Tacony after 20 years with Husqvarna Group, the world’s largest supplier of outdoor power equipment, where he was global vice president of sales and service.

In addition to developing sales territories and managing direct sales channels in the U.S., Wesselschmidt built a first-in-class sales force, expanded markets throughout the emerging markets, and gained extensive market share across Europe, Tacony said in a news release.

Founded in 1946, Missouri-based Tacony Corporation is a privately held manufacturing and distribution company with more than 350 associates in eight offices around the world.

“Ryan’s leadership principles – personal accountability, collaboration, and customers first always – align closely with Tacony’s core values,” said Kristi Tacony Humes, CEO, Tacony Corp. “As we approach 75 years in business, we are building a team to help us fulfill our mission to exceed our customers’ needs; Ryan’s addition to our team is a giant step in that direction.”

Wesselschmidt was born and raised in the Midwest and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He calls Missouri home and has relocated to St. Louis to join the Tacony Family beginning in January 2021.

Powr-Flite started in 1967 as a vacuum cleaner parts distributor and in 1986 developed and introduced the first Powr-Flite branded line of floor machines and burnishers. The company has evolved into a full manufacturing facility with more than 20 patented designs for commercial floor care equipment.