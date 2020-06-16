Tandy Leather names new CFO

Tandy Leather Factory Inc. has announced that Steve Swank is joining the company as its chief financial officer, effective July 6. Swank started his career at Fort Worth-headquartered Tandy Corporation in buying and merchandising.

Swank joins Tandy Leather from Sears Hometown Stores Inc., where he was the vice president, CFO and treasurer. Michael Galvan, the company’s Interim CFO, will remain with Tandy through the completion of the restatement and in a consulting role.

Swank brings more than 25 years of finance, accounting, planning and other relevant experience in a broad range of retail companies, including Sears-branded companies, where he spent the last 11 years, Fossil Group and CompUSA.

He has worked in both public and private companies and in both large organizations and small.



“We are thrilled to have Steve join our team to lead our finance and accounting function and to play a key role in Tandy’s transformation story. His broad range of finance roles and deep retail experience, combined with his proven team-building and strategic thinking skills, make him an excellent and unique fit for our team,” said Janet Carr, CEO of the company. “We want to thank Mike Galvan for his invaluable contributions, in particular to our restatement effort, and his hard work and commitment to helping us get over the finish line in August.”



Tandy Leather Factory Inc.), headquartered in Fort Worth, is a specialty retailer of a broad product line including leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits.

www.tandyleather.com

– FWBP Staff