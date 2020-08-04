94.4 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
TCC Connect founding president elected to HETS board

By FWBP Staff
Carlos Morales, Ph.D., founding president of TCC Connect, the virtual campus for Tarrant County College offering eLearning and Weekend College, recently was elected to a two-year term as chair of the board for Hispanic Education Technology Services (HETS), the first bilingual consortium organized to expand educational opportunities and access to post-secondary education to the Hispanic community.

Established in 1993, HETS consists of more than 40 higher education institutions in Puerto Rico, United Sates and Latin America to support its member institutions, TCC said.

“I am honored to serve as chair of the board of directors of HETS and work with other higher education institutions to advance the adoption of instructional technology in the classroom, as well as to advance the needs of the Hispanic learning community,” said Morales, whose experience spans more than 25 years as a faculty member of biology, science education, educational technology and instructional design in the classroom and online.

An instructional technology scholar, Morales is a visionary and dynamic leader with experience at undergraduate, graduate, public and private institutions of higher education and as an educator, presenter and author. He has used technology throughout his career to improve teaching and learning.

Morales serves on numerous boards at the local, regional and national level throughout the United States. He is a 2009 Frye Leadership Institute Fellow and a 2012 Millennium Leadership Fellow with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

Morales graduated from the Inter American University of Puerto Rico, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology and science education. He earned his doctorate from Capella University in Instructional Design for Online Learning.

