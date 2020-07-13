The Salvation Army adds new leadership

Majs. Bethany and Todd Hawks have begun their tenure as Area Commanders for The Salvation Army of North Texas.



With a 4,078-square-mile footprint in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis and Tarrant Counties, the nonprofit is the region’s largest provider of social services that seeks to combat poverty, addiction and homelessness, the organization said in a news release.

The Hawks most recently were deployed at The Salvation Army North & South Carolina Divisional Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.



They will guide the nonprofit’s efforts side by side with an experienced and talented executive leadership team led by Jay Dunn, managing director of The Salvation Army of North Texas, The Salvation Army said in the announcement.



Dunn provided consulting and advisory services to facilitate the area command’s development and initial pursuit of a long-range plan. He previously was managing director of the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance’s Assistance Center and founding president and chief executive officer of The Bridge.

In addition to Dunn, the executive leadership team includes:



– Christina Cavalier, senior director of community relations

– Blake Fetterman, executive director of Carr P. Collins Social Service Center in Dallas

– Shannon Howard, senior director of business administration

¬– Sherrie Roberts, director of Doswell Family Children and Youth Programs

¬– Beckie Wach, executive director of J.E. and L.E. Mabee Social Service Center in Fort Worth



“Our first priority is to ensure that the Area Command has the resources and capacity to serve during this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Our new neighbors in North Texas are experiencing lost wages and living a new normal to keep food on their table,” said Maj. Todd Hawks. “Thanks to Jay and his team, we’ve hit the ground running to meet our supporters, partners and elected officials who make our mission of helping those in need – wherever and for however long it exists – possible.”



The Salvation Army of North Texas is adapting delivery models in its five-county service area to mitigate crises and prevent cycles of vulnerability through the collaboration of community centers for the shared benefit of the North Texans whom the organization serves.

One outcome of the pandemic era will be the continued alignment toward more evidence-based, outcome-oriented programs. Partnerships with external collaborators have proved successful in expanding community engagement.



Currently, the region’s largest provider of social services is sheltering 1,200 individuals per night and providing food to 10,000 people per week. In 2019, the nonprofit served 82,000 people, or one out of 10 North Texans at risk of experiencing poverty.



“The impact of COVID-19 has accelerated our ongoing efforts to increase continuity of services across the nation’s fourth-largest metropolitan area,” Dunn said. “Service to vulnerable populations doesn’t shift at county or jurisdictional borders. Our success as a region is often due to regionalism and collaboration. We must continue in that spirit that makes North Texas a place where people can succeed.”

www.SalvationArmyNorthTexas.org

– FWBP Staff