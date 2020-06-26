TTI adds Drabik as vice president

TTI Inc., a Fort Worth-based leading specialty distributor of electronic components, announced that industry veteran John Drabik will join the company in early July.

Drabik will be a vice president, initially spending time working across multiple areas within the company, said TTI Chief Operating Officer Mike Morton



Drabik has held senior leadership positions across the industry and most recently held the position of president of Americas Components for Arrow Electronics.

Drabik began his career with KEMET in 2013, and was later recruited to Arrow Electronics where he had responsibility for Arrow’s PEMCO business.

John Drabik



“As we’ve grown to know John over the years, personally and professionally, we came to see him as a highly-qualified and talented addition to the leadership team we have been fortunate to build throughout the years,” Morton said.

. A team that will bring value to our customers, our suppliers and our employees for decades to come – we’re excited to welcome John Drabik to the TTI Family of Companies.”

TTI is a Berkshire Hathaway company and an authorized, specialty distributor of interconnect, passive and electromechanical (IP&E) components and the distributor of choice for industrial and consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide.

– FWBP Staff