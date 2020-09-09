74.2 F
TTI names vice president of its Military and Aerospace Segment
TTI names vice president of its Military and Aerospace Segment

TTI Sign

Gia Hayes

TTI Inc. has named Gia Hayes to fill the position of TTI Vice President, Military and Aerospace Segment.

With a successful career spanning more than 20 years, Hayes has held leadership positions in sales management, business development, operations, supply chain and strategic planning/quoting with Electro Enterprises and Wesco Aircraft.

“Since the inception of TTI nearly 50 years ago, the company has been a strong and proud partner to our military and aerospace customers and suppliers. We’re excited to have Gia leading this segment comprised of dedicated resources focused on delivering specialization and enhanced value,” said Tom Vanderheyden, TTI Senior Vice President Americas Sales.

Fort Worth-based TTI is a Berkshire Hathaway company and an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components founded in 1971. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Companies, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and TTI Semiconductor Group employ over 7,000 people in more than 133 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.
www.tti.com

Previous articleNational Finals Rodeo coming to Arlington
Next articleDon Boren and Wanda Conlin recognized for commitment to East Fort Worth planning
