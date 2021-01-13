Industry expert Kevin Wierenga joins Vari

Vari, a workspace innovation company, adds another experienced industry leader, Kevin Wierenga, to its team of executives, the company said in a news release.

As senior vice president of sales, Wierenga will lead the company’s overall sales strategy, which includes entering several new markets in the U.S.

“Kevin understands what high-growth companies need in order to thrive and be successful,” said Vari CEO and Co-Founder Jason McCann. “We wanted to find a leader who would inspire our teams as we continue to deliver the flexible and innovative workspace solutions that our clients are looking for. With experience in all aspects of sales, from business development to driving huge revenue growth, I know that he’ll help us continue to raise the bar.”

Wierenga has deep experience in the furniture industry – a tremendous asset as Vari continues to innovate and expand services for clients.

“It’s not often that you to get to be part of a company dedicated to transforming and simplifying an entire industry,” Wierenga said in the announcement. “I am looking forward to elevating my team, raising the bar in new cities, and making an impact as we create workspaces that elevate people.”

Wierenga started his sales career with Office Depot, where he held progressive leadership roles over 15 years. He developed new international markets, drove revenue, and was promoted to managing director of North America for the Fortune 500 company. In 2018, Kevin joined furniture manufacturer Poppin as vice president of sales and strategy.

Vari has opened showrooms in Austin, Baltimore, Denver, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. in the past year. The company will soon expand into Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham and Tampa and is currently hiring in those markets.