Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Veteran multifamily team joins Marcus & Millichap in Houston

By FWBP Staff

Fine Line Group and Gallery of Dreams announce grants to local artists

FWBP Staff -
Fine Line Group has announced more than $100,000 in grants awarded through “THE NEW NORMAL: An Artist’s Response...
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and...
Bobby Gonzales joins Premier Bank Texas

Frank Brinegar, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer, President, Premier Bank Texas,...
Kluber Family Foundation to host inaugural Texas fundraiser

The Kluber Family Foundation, established by Amanda and Corey Kluber, has set a date for the inaugural 2020...
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced July 16 that veteran multifamily investment specialist Greg Austin and Travis Austin and Jackson Hart have joined the company in Houston. All previously were with JLL.

Greg Austin joins as senior managing director investments, Travis Austin as senior associate, and Hart as financial analyst.

“The addition of this team headed by a tenured commercial real estate professional of Greg’s caliber is a significant gain for our multifamily clients in Houston,” said Ford Noe, regional manager of Marcus & Millichap’s Houston office. “Greg, supported by his team, comes to us with an outstanding track record of success, and his deep market knowledge, ethical reputation and network of industry relationships further strengthens our presence in the Houston multifamily marketplace. This addition positions us to extend our services to even more investors throughout Texas.”

During his 26-plus year career in commercial real estate, Greg Austin and his team have completed over 400 multi-housing transactions, including more than 80 Federal Housing Administration-financed multi-housing properties valued at over $11 billion. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in business and real estate finance.

Travis Austin has nearly a decade of real estate industry experience. He previously served on national multi-housing and self-storage teams and in the last two years received Top Achiever awards. Austin earned a of Bachelor of Arts degree in economics with minors in business and history from The University of Texas at Austin and in his spare time attends Rice University in pursuit of a Master of Business degree.

Hart is an Auburn University graduate and is responsible for analytics, market data, and submarket and property site expertise. Previously, he held similar roles in commercial real estate research, valuation and investment advisory.

– FWBP Staff

