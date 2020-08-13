96.4 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Manufacturing $1.9M tempered glass plant holds formal launch in Louisiana
$1.9M tempered glass plant holds formal launch in Louisiana

By AP News
AP News
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A $1.9 million safety glass plant in Louisiana expects to have 50 employees when it fills all of its jobs, officials said Wednesday.
The Tomakk Glass Partners plant opened in Shreveport in February, but held its formal launch on Wednesday.
Thirty of the jobs have been filled, company president and partner Clay Hargett of Shreveport said in an email to The Associated Press.
Wednesday’s announcement by Gov. John Bel Edwards was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Tomakk makes tempered glass, frameless shower enclosures and insulated windows to supply glass contractors, glass installation businesses, window and shower door manufacturers, and millwork companies.


The company is using the state’s industrial tax exemption, which reduces property taxes 80% for up to 10 years.
The plant is a few miles (several kilometers) south of a glass tableware plant which Libbey Inc. has said it wants to close.

