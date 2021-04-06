Allied Electronics and Siemens offer industrial control panel design

Siemens and Allied Electronics & Automation are teaming up to help panel builders better design simpler, more flexible and space-saving industrial control cabinets, Fort Worth-based Allied Electronics & Automation said in a news release.

Allied logo 2020

Siemens’ unique SIRIUS modular system, now available from Allied, offers a full range of modular industrial control panel components in seven compact standard sizes, including devices needed to switch, protect, control and monitor motors from size S00 to S12 (45mm to 160 mm in width) and power ratings from 4 to 335 HP (3 to 250 kW).

Key considerations for building control cabinets include wiring time, saving panel space, and whether components meet national regulations and industry codes, Allied said.

Because the panel can contain different-size motor starters, the consistency offered by the manufacturer is important. With SIRIUS, CAx data is available throughout, and users can draw on comprehensive, standard-compliant configuration support to simplify workflows and speed up the electrical engineering process.

“We put a lot of thought into the modularity of our designs,” says John Burns, Application Resource Center Manager at Siemens. “For example, with the typical comb busbar system you might have four starters side-by-side and starter three goes down. Typically, to replace it you need to do quite a lot of disconnecting. With SIRIUS, we added an easy plug-in module with a backplane that provides touch-safe three-phase power across the busbar system, making it quick to assemble, easy to design in, and allowing it to carry the same power rating as the comb busbar system. If one starter fails, the end user can easily switch out that one starter and leave the others under power with this touch-safe design. This can reduce downtime significantly because you don’t need to bring the whole panel to a stop.”

Allied helps engineers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet and facility managers, and inventors build, maintain and renew their machinery and technology and is an authorized distributor for Siemens products.

www.alliedelec.com