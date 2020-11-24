71.1 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Manufacturing Elbit: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
Manufacturing Elbit: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
Manufacturing

Elbit: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
Elbit

Other News

Business

Several local Walmart Supercenters remodeled in time for holidays

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth and Arlington residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenters at 9500 Clifford Street, 8401 Anderson St....
Read more
Business

Retail trade group sees solid holiday sales despite pandemic

AP News -
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail Writer NEW YORK (AP) — The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, expects that holiday sales could...
Read more
Business

Grapevine company acquires San Antonio family business

FWBP Staff -
Grapevine-based Able Machinery Movers, a heavy machinery-moving and rigging company, announced Nov. 24 the acquisition of Diamond E Rigging, a family-owned rigging and heavy equipment relocation business...
Read more
Manufacturing

Elbit: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
HAIFA, Israel (AP) _ Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $17 million. On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

HAIFA, Israel (AP) _ Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $17 million.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.64 per share.

The maker of defense electronics posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

Elbit shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESLT

Elbit Systems of America is based in Fort Worth. Here are some news items of interest to that subsidiary.

On August 31, 2020,  the company announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, LLC (“Elbit Systems of America”), was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (“ID/IQ”) contract by the Defense Logistics Agency Land to supply the U.S. Army with gunner hand stations, commander hand stations and circuit cards for the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle. The contract, with a maximum value of up to approximately $79 million, will be performed over a five-year period. An initial purchase order of approximately $26 million under the ID/IQ contract followed by a second purchase order of approximately $12 million have been issued to be executed over a three-year period.

On September 14, 2020, the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Elbit Systems – Cyclone Ltd., was awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) for the manufacture of assemblies for Forward Equipment Bay assemblies for the F-35 fighter aircraft. The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and will be performed over a period of four years.

On October 5, 2020, the company announced that Elbit Systems of America was awarded an approximately $35 millionfive-year firm-fixed-priced contract by the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command for repair of line-replaceable units in support of the V-22 aircraft. The repairs will be performed in Fort Worth and Talladega, Alabama, and the contract will be performed until October 2025.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleJacobs Engineering: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
Next articleGrapevine company acquires San Antonio family business

Latest News

Business

AZZ: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the...
Read more
Health Care

US medical supply chains failed, and COVID deaths followed

AP News -
By JULIET LINDERMAN and MARTHA MENDOZA Associated PressNurse Sandra Oldfield's patient didn't have the usual symptoms of COVID-19 -- yet. But then he tested...
Read more
Manufacturing

Ennis: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) _ Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6.4 million.The Midlothian, Texas-based company said it had profit...
Read more
Aviation

Panel’s report blasts Boeing, FAA for crashes, seeks reforms

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER AP Business Writer A House committee issued a scathing report Wednesday questioning whether Boeing and government regulators have recognized problems that caused...
Read more
Aviation

Manufacturing defect leads Boeing to ground several 787 jets

AP News -
Boeing has found manufacturing defects on some of its 787 long-range airliners in areas where parts of the fuselage are joined together, the latest...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101