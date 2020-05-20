Growing steel and construction industry demand prompts Lhoist expansion





Following a recent announcement of planned expansion at the Marble Falls, Texas, dolomitic quicklime facility, Fort Worth-based Lhoist North America said it has received an additional permit approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for construction of a new energy efficient lime kiln at its New Braunfels facility.



The regulatory approval paves the way for Lhoist to begin construction on the significant expansion at the facility.

The company said in a news release that the move is in response to continuing demand for Lhoist’s high purity, high calcium lime products by the steel and construction industries.

The new vertical kiln is expected to be operational in 2021.



“We are proud that this investment at New Braunfels aligns with our company’s commitment to environmentally sustainable growth,” said Ron Thompson, President and CEO of Lhoist North America.

While uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic has led many companies to delay capital spending, Lhoist forges ahead with enhanced safety protocols to protect employees, while meeting projected market needs, the news release said.

Lhoist expects to increase its local workforce as a result of the expansion.

Lhoist North America, a subsidiary of Belgium-based Lhoist Group, is a leading supplier of lime, limestone and other mineral products in the North American marketplace.

