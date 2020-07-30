89.3 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Manufacturing

Italian firm opening $15M ammunition plant in Little Rock

By AP News
red and white love neon light signage
Photo by Brad Stallcup on Unsplash

Other News

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Italian-based company announced Thursday it’s opening a $15 million ammunition factory in Little Rock.

Fiocchi of America, the United States subsidiary of the Italian-based Fiocchi Group, announced that it will hire 57 additional workers for its new manufacturing plant in southwest Little Rock. The company already employs 28 people at the plant, which manufactures some ammunition components.
The new plant will primarily manufacture centerfire ammunition, Fiocchi President Anthony Acitelli said.


“These are good-paying jobs that will make a difference in our community, and most importantly, I hope that this is a partnership that will lead to future growth down the road,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at a news conference announcing the plant.
The Arkansas Economic Development Commission said the company will receive five years of cash rebates worth $579,186, based on the annual payroll for new employees. It will also receive $82,407 worth of tax refunds for the project.

Previous articleMalik B, founding member of The Roots, has died at 47
Next articleAs virus aid talks stalemate, Trump scorns help for cities
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Manufacturing

Local agencies take home national honors at AAF program

FWBP Staff -
Balcom Agency wins five silver awards Balcom Agency, a Fort Worth agency founded in...
Read more
Business

Dallas Fed Survey: Texas Manufacturing Recovery Continues

FWBP Staff -
Texas factory activity continued to expand in July following a record contraction in the spring, according to business...
Read more
Business

Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods jump 7.3% in June

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a solid 7.3% in June, the second big...
Read more
Manufacturing

Tesla picks Texas site for second US vehicle assembly plant

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto WriterElectric car maker Tesla Inc. has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its largest...
Read more
Culture

Detroit bike-maker is bringing Schwinn production back to US

AP News -
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit bike manufacturer is expected to bring Schwinn production back to the U.S. later this month as workers...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX