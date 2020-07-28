Local agencies take home national honors at AAF program

Balcom Agency wins five silver awards

Balcom Advertising graphic for Mrs. Renfro’s from local AAF Awards program 2020 photo by Robert Francis

Balcom Agency, a Fort Worth agency founded in 1993, was awarded five ADDY awards at the national American Advertising Awards ceremony held June 26. The agency’s work for Cavender’s was celebrated in five different categories by the American Advertising Federation (AAF), winning silver awards in each division.

Created in 2019, Balcom’s award-winning work for Cavender’s centers around a video campaign called “This Is How We Live,” showcasing the Western spirit and American lifestyle as expressed through the clothes that people choose to wear.

AAF Silver ADDYs were awarded to Balcom in the following categories:

¬– Cinematography – Campaign

– Music With Lyrics – Single

– Music With/Without Lyrics – Campaign

¬– Sound Design – Single

– Sound Design – Campaign

“National wins make us incredibly proud and are quite a bit of fun after all of the hard work that goes into planning and production,” said Stuart Balcom, president and CEO of Balcom Agency. “But much more important to us is how our clients feel about the work and the spotlight it shines on what they do and how they live. We’re so proud to have helped Cavender’s communicate their brand anthem via video, a project they truly love.”

At the regional awards held in April 2020, Balcom secured 12 gold, five silver and two bronze awards alongside a Best of Show and two Special Judges’ Awards. The regional work was done for two Texas-based clients, Cavender’s and Mrs. Renfro’s.

Fort Worth’s Schaefer Advertising Co. received an AAF Silver ADDY for its work on the Texas Ballet Theater 2019/2020 Season Illustrations.



The American Advertising Awards program is the advertising industry’s largest awards event, attracting thousands of entries in local AAF Ad Club competitions. All work is scored and judged by advertising professionals at the local, regional and national levels. National awards are awarded and distributed in June of any given year.

www.BalcomAgency.com

– FWBP Staff