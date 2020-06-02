Novaria Group adds Mary Gallagher to board of directors

Novaria Group, a family of precision aerospace and defense component companies has announced that Mary Gallagher has joined its board of directors.

Gallagher most recently served as chief financial officer of Wheels Up, a membership-based private aviation company. In this role, she partnered with the founder and CEO to scale the business and drive financial discipline, data analytics, corporate governance and IPO readiness. Prior to Wheels Up, Gallagher spent 12 years at United Technologies Corporation in increasingly senior finance leadership roles, including most recently as chief financial officer of Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, where she drove the proposed spin-off and ultimate sale of Sikorsky to Lockheed Martin for $9 billion.

“Our team is thrilled to partner with Mary on our recent investment in Novaria,” said Josh Weisenbeck, partner at KKR and senior leader on KKR’s Industrials investment team. “Mary brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table and will play an integral role in taking Novaria’s already strong finance organization to the next level.”

Bryan Perkins, CEO of Novaria Group, said the company is focused on deploying talent throughout the organization, including at the board, to support Novaria’s strategic goals.

“Mary brings decades of experience to the table, having held senior finance leadership positions at multiple leading aerospace companies. Her background uniquely positions her to support Novaria as we execute upon our strategy, including deploying best-in-class operating processes and driving commercial growth,” Perkins said.

“As Novaria continues its growth strategy, we anticipate leaning heavily on Mary’s history of building world-class finance teams focused on enabling the business needs of the organization,” said Pete Stavros, co-head of Americas Private Equity and Partner at KKR. “We are confident Mary will contribute to the continued success of Novaria as it enters this next phase of growth, and we look forward to her joining Novaria’s Board.”