77.7 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, July 30, 2020
ManufacturingTransportation

Textron: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News

Bell V-280

Other News

Aviation

Bell Boeing delivers 400th V-22

FWBP Staff -
The Bell Boeing V-22 team recently delivered its 400th aircraft, a CV-22 for U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command. The...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Textron Inc. (TXT) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $92 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.


On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.


The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.
The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.35 billion.
Textron shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed nearly 1%. The stock has declined 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXT

Previous articleShell profits plunge 82% as pandemic hits energy demand
Next articleCullen/Frost: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Manufacturing

Italian firm opening $15M ammunition plant in Little Rock

AP News -
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Italian-based company announced Thursday it's opening a $15 million ammunition factory in Little Rock.
Read more
CCBP

Two Texas residents among winners in Project Yellow Light competition

FWBP Staff -
Two Texas residents were among the winners in the ninth annual Project Yellow Light scholarship competition, put on by The Ad Council...
Read more
Business

Plant closings send GM to 2Q loss, but signs of improvement

AP News -
By TOM KRISHER AP Auto WriterDETROIT (AP) — Even though General Motors was able to reopen its U.S. factories for the last...
Read more
Manufacturing

Local agencies take home national honors at AAF program

FWBP Staff -
Balcom Agency wins five silver awards Balcom Agency, a Fort Worth agency founded in...
Read more
Business

Pandemic drives average age of cars in US to a record high

AP News -
The Associated Press Drivers are holding on to cars and trucks longer during the coronavirus pandemic. The average age...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX