2021 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival canceled

The Board of Directors of Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc. (DFWII), producers of the MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival, canceled the 2021 festival. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and government restrictions on large gatherings, the annual festival, initially scheduled for April 15-18, will not take place this year.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve come to the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival,” said Nina Petty, chairwoman of the Festivals and Events Committee for DFWII and member of the DFWII board of directors. “The safety and well-being of our festivalgoers, artists, entertainers, vendors, volunteers and sponsors remain our top priority. We had hoped to hold a festival this year; however, public health concerns will not allow us to do this safely. We appreciate everyone’s continued support during these times and look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

MAIN ST. will relaunch April 7-10, 2022. Final plans will be released later this year with overriding consideration given to public health and safety.

“It’s an extremely difficult time for artists and entertainers from across the country,” said Jay Downie, festival producer. “We encourage everyone to visit our online gallery, browse through participating artists and support artists and entertainers who have been severely impacted by nationwide festival cancellations. We especially encourage you to check out MAIN ST. artists from around the Metroplex and aspiring artists who started their exhibition journeys with us as Fort Worth Emerging Artists.”