Fort Worth could extend curfew to June 9

The City of Fort Worth could extend its current curfew ordinance into next week if the City Council approves a resolution at its meeting scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m.

If approved, the resolution would call for the declaration of emergency through Tuesday, June 9.

Currently the citywide curfew begins at 8 p.m. each night and runs until 6 a.m. the next morning. The current declaration expires Thursday night. While protests of the death of George Floyd in Fort Worth have been relatively peaceful, an incident Sunday night on and around the West 7th Bridge saw some protesters throwing water bottles and ice at police. Police responded by using flash bangs and smoke and eventually tear gas, according to Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus.