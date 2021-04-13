Abbott appoints 3 to Texas Tech board; one from Fort Worth

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Arcilia Acosta, Cody Campbell, and Pat Gordon to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027.

Cody Campbell of Fort Worth is Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Double Eagle Energy Holdings and Double Eagle Development. He is a member of the board of directors of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, the board of trustees of All Saints Episcopal School of Fort Worth, and is president and board member of Double Eagle Charities. Campbell received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Economics and a Master of Science in Finance from Texas Tech University.

Arcilia Acosta of Dallas is President and CEO of CARCON Industries and Construction and is founder and CEO of STL Engineers. She currently serves on the board of directors of Vistra Corporation, Magnolia Oil & Gas and Veritex Holdings, Inc. She is a member of the National Women Energy Directors Network, the International Women’s Forum, and a sustainer member of the Junior League of Dallas. She is a director of the Communities Foundation of Texas, and director and chairwoman-elect of the Dallas Citizens Council. Additionally, she is a former director of the Texas Tech University National Alumni Board. From 2016 to 2019, she served on the board of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Acosta received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and Bank Board Director Certification from Southern Methodist University Southwest School of Banking, and is a graduate of the Harvard University Business School Corporate Governance Program.

Pat Gordon of El Paso is President of Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C. He is an attorney, whose area of practice specialization is business, corporate, and tax law. He is Board Certified in Tax Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, and has served as the Texas Commissioner for the Rio Grande Compact Commission for over 15 years. He is currently a board member and vice chairman of the board, and is a past chairman of the Board, of the El Paso Children’s Hospital. He was also a former board member of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. He is a member of the El Paso/Juarez Chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization. Gordon received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University, a Master of Business Administration from Texas Tech University Rawls School of Business, and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

“I’d like to congratulate our new regents on their appointments and welcome them to our System family,” said Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System. “Each new board member brings a passion for our universities, and I look forward to collaborating with them as we continue to make the Texas Tech University System a dynamic university system. I also want to thank Chris Huckabee, Mickey Long and Ron Hammonds for their dedicated service to our universities and their countless contributions during their time on our board.”

All three appointees are subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate before officially taking the oath of office and starting their tenure on the board. Regents are appointed to six-year terms by the governor. Their first board meeting is expected to be in May.

The three appointed regents replace Ron Hammonds (Houston), Christopher M. Huckabee (Fort Worth) and Mickey L. Long (Lubbock) on the TTU System board, all of whom had appointments that expired in January of this year.

“I am excited to work with each of our newly appointed regents,” said J. Michael Lewis, chairman of the TTU System Board of Regents. “This is a distinguished group of dedicated alumni and leaders committed to advancing our mission in higher education across our communities, state and country. I also am extremely grateful to our three regents rolling off the board – Chris Huckabee, Mickey Long and Ron Hammonds. My appreciation is based upon their service during an extraordinary time for the Texas Tech University System, during which we added a new School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo and School of Dental Medicine in El Paso, all while navigating a pandemic. Serving on the Board of Regents requires a tremendous amount of leadership and dedication, and I thank each for their impact and generosity during their tenures.”