American Paint Horse Association partners with American Hat Company

FWBP Staff
From left: APHA Executive Director Billy Smith; APHA Director of Business Development, Kurt Crawford; and American Hat Company President Keith Mundee. (Photo courtesy APHA)

The American Paint Horse Association has announced its partnership with Bowie-based American Hat Company.

“We are so excited for our newest corporate partner at the APHA, American Hat Company,” said Kurt Crawford, Director of Business Development at the APHA. “American Hat Company is one of the premier hat companies in the world today and their Western heritage runs deep within their organization. We are so proud to partner with such a strong organization.”

American Hat uses many of the same processes from over 100 years ago, the company said in the news release – from each felt hat being hand finished to the brim on every straw hat being cut and sewn by hand.

“We are excited to partner with an association that has such a longstanding history in our industry, said Keith Mundee, president of American Hat Company. “With their new location in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, the APHA is sure to continue to grow and prosper in such a booming area of the western and equine industries.”

The American Paint Horse Association is the world’s second-largest international equine breed association, registering more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories since it was founded in 1962.

