91.3 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 31, 2020
News Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won't order dismissal
News

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

By AP News
Michael Flynn (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Other News

Government

Barr says unrest not linked to Floyd, defends feds’ response

AP News -
By ERIC TUCKER, MARY CLARE JALONICK and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr defended...
Read more
News

Trump deploys feds to more states under ‘law-and-order’ push

AP News -
By COLLEEN LONG and JILL COLVIN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will...
Read more
Government

Court rulings keep Trump’s financial records private for now

AP News -
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for...
Read more
Government

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

AP News -
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington declined Monday to order the dismissal of the Michael Flynn  prosecution, permitting a judge to scrutinize the Justice Department’s request to dismiss its case against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser.

The decision keeps the matter at least temporarily alive and rebuffs efforts by both Flynn’s lawyers and the Justice Department to force the prosecution to be dropped without any further inquiry from the judge, who has for months declined to dismiss it. The ruling represents the latest development in a criminal case that has taken unusual twists and turns over the last year and prompted a separation of powers clash between a veteran federal judge and the Trump administration.

The conflict arose in May when the Justice Department moved to dismiss the prosecution despite Flynn’s own guilty plea to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period. But U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, signaling his skepticism at the government’s unusual motion, refused to immediately grant the request and instead appointed a retired federal judge to argue against the Justice Department’s position.

His lawyers then sought to bypass Sullivan and obtain a order from the federal appeals court that would have required the judge to immediately force the judge to dismiss the case.

At issue before the court was whether Sullivan could be forced to grant the Justice Department’s dismissal request without even holding a hearing to scrutinize the basis for the motion.

“We have no trouble answering that question in the negative,” the court wrote in an unsigned opinion for the eight judges in the majority.

In a concurring opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas Griffith wrote that the court’s opinion did not involve the merits of the Justice Department’s prosecution of Flynn or its decision to abandon the case. Rather, he said the question was a much more simple one.

“Today we reach the unexceptional yet important conclusion that a court of appeals should stay its hand and allow the district court to finish its work rather than hear a challenge to a decision not yet made,” Griffith said. “That is a policy the federal courts have followed since the beginning of the Republic.”

He said it was very possible that Sullivan could wind up granting the Justice Department’s dismissal request and that it would be “highly unusual if it did not, given the Executive’s constitutional prerogative to direct and control prosecutions and the district court’s limited discretion” in cases that prosecutors want dropped.

Two judges, Neomi Rao and Karen LeCraft Henderson, each wrote dissenting opinions arguing that Sullivan had overstepped his bounds by keeping alive a case that the Justice Department sought to have dismissed.

The Flynn prosecution was a signature criminal case in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. Flynn was the only person charged in the Mueller investigation who had served in the White House and he agreed months into the investigation to cooperate with the authorities in hopes of receiving a lighter sentence.

He was questioned by the FBI at the White House, just days after Trump’s inauguration, about his conversations with the then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. pertaining to sanctions that had just been imposed by the Obama administration for election interference. The conversation alarmed law enforcement and intelligence officials who were already investigating whether the Trump campaign had coordinated with Russia to sway the presidential election in Trump’s favor. They were puzzled by the White House’s public insistence that Flynn and the diplomat had not discussed sanctions.

But the Justice Department argued in May that the FBI had insufficient basis to interrogate Flynn about that conversation, which Attorney General William Barr has described as fully appropriate for an incoming national security adviser to have had.

Previous articleFort Worth-based long-term care provider enters 5th state with Georgia acquisition
Next articleBiden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Ailing Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

AP News -
By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President...
Read more
Government

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

AP News -
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT Associated PressPITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President...
Read more
Government

The Texas Senate Hispanic Caucus wants an investigation into Fort Hood. At least nine soldiers stationed there have been found dead this year.

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock, The Texas Tribune Aug. 28, 2020 "The Texas Senate Hispanic Caucus...
Read more
News

Thousands gather at March on Washington commemoration

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — Capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights...
Read more
News

Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 14

AP News -
By MELINDA DESLATTE and STACEY PLAISANCE Associated Press LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The death toll from Hurricane Laura...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101