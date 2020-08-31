96.1 F
Authorities ID body found in bayou as missing Houston girl

By AP News
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say the body of a girl who was found in a Houston bayou last week was that of a 2-year-old who had been reported missing by her family.

Medical examiners in Houston on Sunday officially identified the body as Maliyah Bass. A cause of death was pending.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has said he suspects foul play was involved and authorities are approaching the case as a murder investigation. No arrests have been made.

Maliyah’s family and friends held a vigil on Saturday for her.

“I know a lot of people are hurting. But I want the city of Houston to know that we will get justice for Maliyah,” said Rosalie Jimerson, the girl’s grandmother.

Maliyah went missing Aug. 22 as she played in her apartment complex’s playground.

A day later, a jogger spotted the body in Brays Bayou in an area southeast of the University of Houston that is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Maliyah’s home. The bayou runs within a mile of the apartment complex, police said.

