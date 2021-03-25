Bobby Brown, ex-Yankee and former AL president, dies at 96

By The Associated Press, AP News.

Bobby Brown, an infielder who played on five World Series champions with the New York Yankees and later became a cardiologist and president of the American League, has died. He was 96.

He died Thursday in Fort Worth, the Yankees said.

Brown played with the Yankees from 1947-54, with Yogi Berra his roommate. He spent eight seasons in the majors and played in a career-high 113 games in 1948, batting .300 with three home runs, 48 RBIs. Overall, he batted .279 with 22 home runs and 237 RBIs.

He was president of the American League from 1984-94.

Commissioner Rob Manfred called him a “proud Yankee” and “quiet star.”

“Dr. Bobby Brown led an extraordinary life, which included great accomplishments on the baseball field and as a leader and executive in our game,” he said in a statement.

Brown was born on Oct. 25, 1924, in Seattle and went to the same San Francisco high school as Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and signed with the Yankees in 1946.

Brown continued his military service when he was called up by the Army medical corps in the middle of the 1952 season and was overseas during the Korean War for 19 months. He played in 28 games for the Yankees in May and June 1954 before retiring from baseball.

The Texas Rangers issued the following statement Dr. Brown:

“The Texas Rangers organization is extremely saddened by the passing of Dr. Bobby Brown. He lived an extraordinary life while excelling in both the medical and baseball professions, and he had a huge impact on the Dallas-Fort Worth community.

“Following his standout career as an infielder for the New York Yankees during which time he also attended medical school and later served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Dr. Brown began a 30-year career as a practicing cardiologist. In 1958, he settled in Fort Worth, where he and his family would live for much of the next six decades. When Brad Corbett purchased the Texas Rangers franchise in 1974, he asked Dr. Brown to assume the role of team President. His leadership helped stabilize the franchise, and the “Turnaround Gang” improved its win total by 27 victories from 1973.

“He returned to practicing medicine fulltime the following year but would go on to serve as a respected President of the American League from 1984-94. In his later years, Dr. Brown was a frequent visitor to Rangers home games and a friend to many in the organization. His compassion and humor are two traits that will not be forgotten.

Brown is survived by his son, Dr. Pete Brown, daughters, Beverley Dale and Kaydee Bailey, 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Brown’s wife of more than 60 years, Sara, died in 2012.

