Burleson police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

BURLESON, Texas (AP) – A Burleson police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Wednesday and police were searching for suspects, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Southwest Hillside Drive near Burleson High School and the officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Details about his condition were not available.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks.

An Austin police officer was shot and wounded Friday, while a state trooper was shot and wounded during a manhunt for a man accused of opening fire on a cabinet business. Late last month, a state trooper was fatally shot during a traffic stop near Mexia.