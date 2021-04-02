Byrd, Parker, Peoples, Zadeh: Top mayoral candidates file finance reports

With the May 1 elections drawing ever closer, the top candidates for Fort Worth mayor have filed campaign finance reports showing who has donated and how much. The reports also show expenditures. The Brian Byrd campaign sent out a press release April 1 reporting that the candidate has raised over $500,000, including a $300,000 loan from Byrd himself. Good to know he’s supporting his own campaign.

Here are links to the reports:

https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/files/assets/public/city-secretary/documents/elections/brian-byrd-30-day-cfr.pdf

https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/files/assets/public/city-secretary/documents/elections/mattie-parker-30-day-cfr.pdf

https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/files/assets/public/city-secretary/documents/elections/deborah-peoples-30-day-cfr.pdf

https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/files/assets/public/city-secretary/documents/elections/ann-zadeh-30-day-cfr.pdf

And here are some tips on what to look for and consider as you peruse the names and numbers: