Catholic Charities Fort Worth needs help helping needy

Catholic Charities Fort Worth

Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW) has issued an urgent appeal to the community to assist the organization as it tries to meet the overwhelming demand for help resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent weather crisis.

There are thousands of individuals and families on a two- to three-month waitlist and $4.2 million is needed to serve existing clients alone, not including those who reached out for the first time recently, the organization said in a news release.

Catholic Charities said that last year it was able to serve 10,000 clients through the Community Care Call Center – the number one referral source for those calling 2-1-1 for help.

The organization appealed for immediate donations so it can continue to serve the community through the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis as well as the impact of the winter storm.

CCFW said any donation will be appreciated, whether it’s $15 or $150.

Learn more or donate: https://catholiccharitiesfortworth.org/

