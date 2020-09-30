Chamber honors Paul Andrews, founder and CEO of TTI Inc., with Halsey Award

Paul Andrews, founder and CEO of TTI Inc., was honored with the annual Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award at the Chamber’s 138th Annual Meeting on Sept. 29.



The annual meeting took place virtually on Hopin due to current recommendations on in-person events.



The award, named after the late Susan Halsey, who served as chairman of the Chamber in 2013, honors leadership excellence in business in the Fort Worth metropolitan area. It recognizes presidents, principals or chief executive officers for devoting time and energy to strengthen and transform the organization they lead, the chamber said in a news release.



The award was created to honor Halsey, a formidable Fort Worth attorney and businesswoman, who passed away in December 2014. She was the managing partner of Jackson Walker LLP.



“In his 50 years at the helm, Paul Andrews’ vision for TTI has led to extraordinary growth,” said Martin Noto, chairman of the Chamber. “TTI’s culture is deeply rooted in the core values Andrews established early on. These principles provide the infrastructure for the company to be the most preferred electronics distributor for their customers and suppliers.”



“I am incredibly honored to be recognized by the Fort Worth Chamber to receive the distinguished Susan Halsey Leadership Award for 2020,” said Andrews, “In looking at the list of past recipients, I’m honored and humbled to be given a place among these respected and admired community leaders. Fort Worth is my hometown, my roots are here, which makes receiving this award all the more special to me.”



Nominees must demonstrate the ability to actively support advancement; create a vision and inspire others; establish a positive image for his or her business while leading it to higher levels of success; encourage innovation and risk-taking among employees; give back to the community, and mentor, the chamber said.



The Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award is presented by Jackson Walker LLP.

