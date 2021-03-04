Fort Worth Council approves agreements for major Cultural District development

The City Council on Tuesday evening approved several agreements that lead to construction of a major mixed-use development in Fort Worth’s Cultural District.

Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate LLC said the project will include a premier boutique hotel with a chef-driven restaurant, luxury residential, and a Class A office building, which will be home to Crescent Real Estate, Goff Capital Inc., Contango Oil & Gas, and Canyon Ranch. The Goff-affiliated companies will bring about 140 workers to the area.

The Council approved a lease agreement, with an option to purchase, for two parking garages; sublease agreements for the garages; a hotel room block agreement; and a loan of up to $900,000 through the city’s EPA Revolving Brownfields Loan Program.

“We are excited to bring a first-class mixed-use project to the Cultural District,” said John Goff, chairman of Crescent. “The Crescent brand is known around the country for our luxury hotel, office and residential properties. Now, for the first time, we are coming home. I’ve lived in Fort Worth since 1981. We are going to build the finest hotel in the city that we hope will become the living room of Fort Worth. We can’t wait to bring the Crescent brand to Fort Worth in a major way.”

Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place in summer 2021, and the project will open in mid-2023.

“Between the city’s nationally renowned museums, Dickie’s Arena and the stock show at Will Rogers, Fort Worth’s Cultural District is a major destination for residents and tourists alike,” said Fort Worth Director of Economic Development Robert Sturns. “Crescent’s hotel and associated development project fills a real need that’s been a priority in this fast-growing part of the city.”

The $250 million project will include:

• A 200-room luxury boutique hotel including a restaurant, a rooftop lounge, and 8,000 square feet of ballroom/meeting space; it will also feature a landscaped courtyard that will host outdoor dining, events and social activities.

• 160,000 square feet of Class A office space offering businesses the chance to office within the Cultural District;

• The headquarters for Crescent Real Estate, Goff Capital Inc., Contango Oil & Gas, and Canyon Ranch.

• 175 luxury residential units.

OZ Architecture is the designer of the project. Goff has worked with OZ previously on several projects. Interior designs are by Lauren Rottet of Houston.

The 4,500-square-foot restaurant will be led by Dean Fearing, who was executive chef at Dallas’ The Mansion on Turtle Creek until leaving in 2007 to open his own restaurant, Fearing’s, in the Dallas Ritz-Carlton, which is owned by Goff.