City Council preview for April 13

Published on April 12, 2021

Some highlights of April 13 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover a first-quarter economic development report; sales tax update; the street racing ordinance; stored vehicle ordinance; and the proposals process for the Will Rogers Memorial Center food and beverage provider.

Briefings will cover the 2014 and 2018 bond programs and a presentation on the 2022 bond program.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

The Council will vote on renaming the Chuck Silcox Animal Care and Adoption Center to the Chuck and Brenda Silcox Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Members will reconsider a resolution accepting the final report of the Redistricting Task Force and establishing criteria and procedures for redrawing district boundaries.

Mayor Betsy Price will present a proclamation for COVID-19 Vaccination Awareness and Education Month to Brandon Bennett, Chief James Davis and Cody Whittenburg.

There are eight zoning cases on the agenda.

Safety protocols in place

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.

