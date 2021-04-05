City Council preview for April 6

Published on April 05, 2021

Some highlights of April6 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover a debt financing plan overview; the city’s response to apartments following the February winter storm; egrets in the Candleridge neighborhood; enforcing ordinances and remediating campsites on private property; the end of the MetroPAC Consortium; Fort Worth Sports Tourism Soccer Complex; gambling and poker room regulations; gaming machine regulations; Heritage Park, Paddock Park and associated streetscape improvements; and the project manager selection for the new city hall and other city-owned buildings.

Briefings will cover COVID-19 updates and data; water system after-action; and communications, outreach and alerts in preparation for future emergencies.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

The Council will vote on naming the Lotus Marsh Boardwalk at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge as the Marty Leonard Lotus Marsh Boardwalk.

Members will vote on a resolution accepting the final report of the Redistricting Task Force and establishing criteria and procedures for redrawing district boundaries.

Councilmember Jungus Jordan will present a proclamation for National Community Development Week to Victor Turner, Neighborhood Services director.

Safety protocols in place

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.

