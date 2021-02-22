City Council preview for Feb. 23

Some highlights of the Feb. 23 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover the December 2020 sales tax update; the 2021 proposed Comprehensive Plan; street racing issues; and the Neighborhoods, USA Conference on Neighborhood Concerns.

Briefings will cover COVID-19 data; the Emergency Rental Assistance Program; an economic development program agreement with Crescent Real Estate LLC for a mixed-use development at 3300 Camp Bowie Blvd.; Police Department staffing; police technology updates; IT technology for Council meetings; and personal social media usage and the First Amendment.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

The Council will vote on continuing a declaration of local disaster in response to severe winter weather.

Members will vote on an interlocal agreement concerning mutual aid fire services with the City of Azle and the City of Roanoke.

A proclamation will honor the Keller Independent School District’s Career and Technical Education Department.

Seven zoning cases are on the agenda.

Safety protocols in place

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.