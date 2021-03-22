City Council preview for March 23

Published on March 22, 2021

Some highlights of March 23 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 8:30 a.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover COVID-19 testing; responsibility for cleanup under downtown bridges; cybersecurity and water treatment processes; sales tax update; and the upcoming relocation of the Seminary South Branch Library.

Briefings will cover COVID-19 updates and data; an overview of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021; and proposed redistricting criteria and procedures.

City Council meeting, 10 a.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

The Council will vote on an ordinance and boundary adjustment agreement with the City of New Fairfield in Denton County to release 179.779 acres of land in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City of Fort Worth.

Members will vote on accepting supplemental funds form the U.S. Department of Justice to support the Fort Worth Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children program.

Mayor Betsy Price will present a proclamation honoring the 40th anniversary of Bill Bob’s Texas to Marty Travis.

Three zoning cases are on the agenda.

Safety protocols in place

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.

