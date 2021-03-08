City Council preview for March 9

Some highlights of March 9 City Council meetings:

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Informal reports will cover the city’s response to illegal fireworks; response to natural gas leaks; support for neighborhood associations and homeowner associations; Tarrant County Transportation Bond Program; and temporary expansion of customer credits for residential water and wastewater bills.

Briefings will cover an AllianceTexas economic impact report; efforts to support entrepreneurial growth and an overview of the Sparkyard program; the 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report; and the community Wi-Fi project.

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

The Council will vote on hiring outside legal counsel for assistance to the City Attorney’s Office in connection with redistricting.

Members will vote on a resolution authoring a submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of a Proposed Critical Community Improvement Plan for implementation of the Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant for the Cavile Place/Stop Six Neighborhood.

Three zoning cases are on the agenda.

Safety protocols in place

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda, call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.