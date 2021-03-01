Civic leader and founder of ITT dies

Paul E. Andrews Jr., founder and chief executive officer of TTI Inc., died early Sunday morning from an apparent heart attack.

Mr. Andrews graduated from Arlington Heights High School and attended the University of Texas at Austin and Texas Christian University.

In 1964, Mr. Andrews started what his biography on the TTI website history says the referred to as his real job, working in the shipping department at Howell Instruments.

He started what would become TTI after being laid off in 1971 by General Dynamics when the F-111 jet fighter/bomber was grounded.

The company, originally called Tex-Tronics and started as a temporary source of income while Mr. Andrews looked for another job, was later renamed TTI.

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce named him recipient of the annual Susan Halsey Executive Leadership Award in September 2020.

The award recognizes presidents, principals or chief executive officers for devoting time and energy to strengthen and transform the organization they lead, the chamber said in a news release.

The concept behind TTI was to become a central and reliable supplier of sometime difficult to find electronic parts. TTI acquired Mouser Electronics, in Mansfield, Texas, in 2000, followed by 11 more acquisitions, adding to TTI’s global presence in the distribution market, the company website said.

In 2006, Mr. Andrews was introduced to investment icon Warren Buffett and the following year TTI and subsidiary Mouser Electronics joined the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Globally, TTI Inc. services customers through 2 million plus square feet of dedicated warehouse space containing more than 850,000 component part numbers. Along with subsidiaries, Mouser Electronics and Sager Electronics, TTI employs more than 7,100 employees and is represented in over 133 locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

“In his 50 years at the helm, Paul Andrews’ vision for TTI has led to extraordinary growth,” Martin Noto, chairman of the Chamber, said in the presentation of the Halsey award. “TTI’s culture is deeply rooted in the core values Andrews established early on. These principles provide the infrastructure for the company to be the most preferred electronics distributor for their customers and suppliers.”

Mr. Andrews said he was incredibly honored to be recognized.

“In looking at the list of past recipients, I’m honored and humbled to be given a place among these respected and admired community leaders. Fort Worth is my hometown, my roots are here, which makes receiving this award all the more special to me,” he said at that time.

In 2011, Mr. Andrews was inducted into the Fort Worth Business Hall of Fame as Fort Worth’s Business Executive of the Year. The annual award is presented by Texas Wesleyan University, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Worth Business Press.

Most recently, acknowledged for his notable contributions to Texas Christian University and Texas Wesleyan University, Mr. Andrews was honored by both universities with honorary doctorate degrees.

He civic involvement in Fort Worth was extensive. He and his family made numerous philanthropic investments supporting education, healthcare and social service organizations and projects.

Mr. Andrews served on the board of trustees at Trinity Valley School in Fort Worth and was also a former member of the advisory committee for the School of Industrial Distribution/Engineering at Texas A&M University.

Both Mr. Andrews and his wife have been recognized for their vigorous efforts on behalf of education and for establishing the Paul and Judy Industrial Distribution Conference Center on the Texas A&M campus in 1996.

In 2005, they shared their vision and their commitment to their hometown by becoming significant contributors to the Paul and Judy Andrews Women’s Hospital, part of the Baylor All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth. The Women’s Hospital opened in March 2008.

Mr. Andrews also served as a finance committee member at University Christian Church.

Philanthropy Activity

2017 – Established the Dr. Bob Woods Chair in Automotive Engineering, University of Texas at Arlington

2011 – Established Excellence Fund for Global Research and Education, Industrial Distribution Program, Texas A&M

2009 – Endowment gift to fund the John V. Roach Honors College, Texas Christian University 2008 – Supporting contribution to the Mary Couts Burnett Library, Honors Program

2008 – Established the Andrews Institute of Mathematics and Science, Texas Christian University

2007 – Established the Paul E. Andrews Jr. Foundation, focusing on education and healthcare

2005 – Supporting contribution to establish the Andrews Women’s Hospital at Baylor Scott & White, Fort Worth

1996 – Established the Paul and Judy Industrial Distribution Conference Center, Texas A&M Details of services were unavailable.

– Includes information from TTI, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and Fort Worth Business Press archives.