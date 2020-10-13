82.4 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- Advertisements -
News Court reinstates Texas limit on ballot drop-off locations
News

Court reinstates Texas limit on ballot drop-off locations

By AP News

Other News

News

Groups sue Texas governor to block limits on ballot drops

AP News -
By ACACIA CORONADO Report for America/Associated Press AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Civil rights and voter advocacy groups have filed...
Read more
News

Gov. Greg Abbott loosens coronavirus restrictions for restaurants and other businesses in most regions of Texas

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that most of Texas will be  able to loosen some coronavirus...
Read more
News

Vote-by-mail advocates lose appeal in Texas

AP News -
By KEVIN McGILL Associated Press NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to vote-by-mail...
Read more
Government

Judge: Texas voters must be notified of mail-in ballot signature issues

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas voters must be notified of any issues with their signature on mailed-in ballots, a federal judge ruled...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a limit on the number of mail-in ballot drop-off locations in Texas, although Gov. Greg Abbott and a federal judge came under criticism for trying to sidestep the Legislature to alter state election law.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals late Monday issued a stay of a federal judge’s ruling on Friday that the Republican governor’s order is a likely violation of a voter’s right to vote. Early voting started Tuesday in Texas.

“Leaving the Governor’s October 1 Proclamation in place still gives Texas absentee voters many ways to cast their ballots in the November 3 election,” Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan wrote in the opinion. “These methods for remote voting outstrip what Texas law previously permitted in a pre-COVID world. The October 1 Proclamation abridges no one’s right to vote.”

Abbott’s order limits mail-in ballot drop-off locations to one per county, shuttering dozens of sites in some of Texas’ largest cities, mostly Democratic strongholds. The appeals court, however, noted that the order also provides Texas voters with 40 additional days to vote absentee and that they have many ways to deliver their absentee ballots before Nov. 3, including by hand and by mail.

“These methods for remote voting outstrip what Texas law previously permitted in a pre-COVID world. The October 1 Proclamation abridges no one’s right to vote,” Duncan wrote.

Abbott said the limit on drop-off sites is needed to ensure election security, while Democrats and voting rights groups, including the League of United Latin American Citizens, called it an effort to suppress voters.

The lawsuit challenging Abbott’s order was filed by the Texas League of United Latin American Citizens; the National League of United Latin American Citizens; the League of Women Voters of Texas; and two voters.

In a concurring opinion, Judge James Ho wrote that he grudgingly agrees with Duncan, but that the federal judge and Abbott were both wrong in trying to change state election laws.

“The district court was wrong to rewrite Texas law. But the distinguished judge who did so was simply following in the Governor’s footsteps. It is surely just as offensive to the Constitution to rewrite Texas election law by executive fiat as it is to do so by judicial fiat,” Ho wrote.

“Only the district court’s rewriting of Texas law is before us today, however,” according to Ho. “It recalls the adage that sometimes it’s only the guy who throws the second punch that gets caught … I grudgingly concur.”

Previous articleEarly voting begins in Texas’ boisterous and competitive 2020 election
Next articleTarrant County reports 1 COVID death on Tuesday
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Government

Barrett unscathed by tough Democratic confirmation probing

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney...
Read more
News

Early voting begins in Texas’ boisterous and competitive 2020 election

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek Early voting kicks off Tuesday for a high-stakes Texas election that has Republicans battling to maintain...
Read more
News

Biden addresses idea of high court packing: ‘I’m not a fan’

AP News -
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says he is "not a fan" of adding seats...
Read more
News

Fundraising in Texas House races signals a wildly competitive contest for control of the chamber

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune Oct. 7, 2020 "Fundraising in Texas House races...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County to open bars at 50 percent capacity

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced Monday at a media briefing that the county will open bars at 50 percent capacity.“After talking...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101