Early voting underway, runs through April 27 for May 1 municipal elections

FWBP Staff

Elections - just ahead

In-person early voting for the May 1 elections began April 19 and runs through April 27 for mayor and city council in many cities, including Fort Worth and Arlington.

Voters will also be deciding among a crowd of 23 candidates to replace the late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, who died earlier this year. There are 11 Republicans and 10 Democrates running in the special election.

To confirm voting hours and to locate an early voting site in your county of residence, visit one of these election websites:

https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/

