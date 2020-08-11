97.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
News

Egg producer gouged prices when pandemic hit, lawsuit says

By AP News
twelve white eggs on white surface
Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash

Other News

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s largest egg producers illegally inflated prices when the pandemic hit New York, taking in $4 million as it charged up to four times more per carton, state Attorney General Letitia James charged in a lawsuit Tuesday.

James claims that in March and April, Hillandale Farms price gouged more than 4 million cartons of eggs sold to grocery store chains, U.S. military facilities and wholesale food distributors. The lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers.

“As this pandemic ravaged our country, Hillandale exploited hardworking New Yorkers to line its own pockets,” James said in a prepared release.

An email seeking comment was sent to Hillandale.

The suit filed in state court in New York City alleges that Hillandale raised prices on eggs sold to Stop & Shop, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Associated Supermarkets and the commissary stores at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Fort Hamilton and Fort Drum. In one case, per-dozen prices for large, white eggs charged to Western Beef supermarkets went from 59 cents to $1.10 in January to $2.93 by the end of March.

The lawsuit alleges that prices did not reflect increased costs, but higher consumer demand during the pandemic. James’ office said it had received complaints from retail customers who found the jacked-up prices “ridiculous” and “disgraceful.”

The lawsuit brings claims against Hillandale Farms Corp., Hillandale Farms East, Inc., Hillandale Farms of PA, Inc., Hillandale Farms Conn, LLC, Hillandale Farms of Delaware, Inc. and Hillandale-Gettysburg, L.P.

Previous articleTexas Women’s Foundation Announces Virtual Viewpoints: Celebrating Black Philanthropy
Next articleBig Ten, Pac-12 say no fall football amid COVID-19 concerns
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

AP News -
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris...
Read more
News

The Shops at Chisholm Trial Ranch opens, 90% leased

Robert Francis -
StreetLevel Investments announced Aug. 11 that the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch is open, 90% leased and ready to...
Read more
News

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

AP News -
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Tuesday became the first country to...
Read more
News

Big Ten, Pac-12 say no fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer The Big Ten and Pac-12 won't play football this fall because...
Read more
News

Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks

AP News -
By MARK STEVENSON, NICKY FORSTER and MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press It took six months for the world to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101