43.7 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
News Ex-Fort Worth officer's trial set for next year in woman's death
News

Ex-Fort Worth officer’s trial set for next year in woman’s death

By AP News

Other News

Government

State-of-the-art technology helps improve Fort Worth traffic flow

FWBP Staff -
Traffic signal timing is an essential part of arterial management because it directly affects congestion, travel time, air quality and safety and...
Read more
Health Care

US medical supply chains failed, and COVID deaths followed

AP News -
By JULIET LINDERMAN and MARTHA MENDOZA Associated PressNurse Sandra Oldfield's patient didn't have the usual symptoms of COVID-19 -- yet. But then...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth initiates audit, criminal investigation after terminating director of aviation department

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke has initiated an audit and criminal investigation following the termination of the director of the city's...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth City Council Preview for Sept. 22

FWBP Staff -
City Council Work Session, 8:30 a.m., Room 290 of City Hall, 200 Texas St. Informal reports will discuss 2019...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge in Texas has tentatively set an August trial date for a white former police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman who was fatally shot through a window.

Judge David Hagerman on Tuesday said the scheduling may be fluid but that the case of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean “needs to be tried next year,” the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Dean resigned after he was charged with murder in the Oct. 12, 2019, shooting death  of Jefferson.

Jefferson had been babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother’s home when a neighbor called a non-emergency police line to report that a door was ajar. Police have said that Dean opened fire from outside through a window after “perceiving a threat.”

A gag order has been issued that prevents prosecutors and defense attorneys from speaking publicly about the case. At Tuesday’s pretrial proceedings, Hagerman said he would likely consider a motion to change the venue of the trial from Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth.

Previous articleTopgolf, Callaway merge in $2B deal
Next articleKamala Harris to visit Rio Grande Valley, Fort Worth and Houston during Texas campaign swing Friday

Latest News

Energy

Texas Republicans highlight energy issues as a closing argument of campaign

Texas Tribune -
By Mitchell Ferman, The Texas Tribune Oct. 28, 2020 "Texas Republicans highlight energy issues...
Read more
News

Kamala Harris to visit Rio Grande Valley, Fort Worth and Houston during Texas campaign swing Friday

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek and Alex Samuels, The Texas Tribune Oct. 28, 2020 "Kamala Harris to visit Rio Grande...
Read more
News

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Tuesday

Robert Francis -
Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Oct. 27 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two women in Fort Worth--one in her...
Read more
Health Care

Barrett swearing-in differs markedly from ‘superspreader’

AP News -
By AAMER MADHANI and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — This time they mostly wore masks.
Read more
Government

Barrett sworn in at Supreme Court as issues important to Trump await

AP News -
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy Coney Barrett was formally sworn in Tuesday as the Supreme...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101