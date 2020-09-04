84.4 F
News Fall Gallery Night kicks gallery week Sept. 12-19
Fall Gallery Night kicks gallery week Sept. 12-19

By Robert Francis

The Fort Worth Art Dealers Association (FWADA) presents its annual Fall Gallery Night on Saturday, Sept. 12 at art spaces and retail venues throughout the city. This year, Fall Gallery Night kicks off Fall Gallery Week, which will run through Saturday, Sept. 19.
More than three dozen galleries, museums, businesses, restaurants, and pop-up spaces are set to participate in the week of festivities celebrating Fort Worth’s rich and diverse art culture, the organization said.
See FWADA’s digital Gallery Guide for details, including a map of participating venues and their operating hours https://fwada.com/gallerynight
Gallery Week participants are adhering to all CDC and state guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing. Spaces may offer timed entry, virtual options, or open events; consider contacting spaces in advance. FWADA is committed to supporting the Fort Worth arts community and patrons’ safety, the organization said in a news release.
FWADA Fall Gallery Week is free and open to the public, but Admission fees may apply at some museums, as noted.
The Fort Worth Art Dealers Association members include: the Amon Carter Museum of American Art; the Arlington Museum of Art; Art on the Boulevard; Artes de la Rosa; Artspace111; Atrium Gallery at UNTHSC; Bee Street Gallery; Bernice Coulter Templeton Gallery: Texas Wesleyan University; Fort Works Art; Fort Worth Community Arts Center; Gallery 76102; the Kimbell Art Museum; McAnthony’s Multicultural Studio and Gallery; the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame; Rebecca Low Sculptural Metal Gallery & Studio; the Sid Richardson Museum; SiNaCa Studios School of Glass; Tarrant County College; The Art Galleries at TCU: Fort Worth Contemporary Arts; The Art Galleries at TCU: Moncrief Cancer Institute; The Art Galleries at TCU: Moudy Gallery; The Gallery at UTA: University of Texas at Arlington; The Upstairs Gallery; Weiler House Fine Art Gallery; and William Campbell Contemporary Art.
– FWBP Staff

