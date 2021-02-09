Feb. 12 presentation to highlight Stop Six investment recommendations

Fort Worth residents and businesspeople are invited to hear recommendations for a $35 million federal grant to fund improvements in the southeast side Stop Six neighborhood. The Feb. 12 webinar is free, but registration is required.

The City of Fort Worth and Fort Worth Housing Solutions are working to transform the Stop Six neighborhood after receiving a $35 million HUD Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant. The grant will fund a number of improvements identified in a neighborhood transformation plan for Stop Six.

A key condition of the Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant is development of a Critical Community Improvement Plan that specifies neighborhood investments and projects that enhance housing development for the neighborhood. The city asked the Urban Land Institute to explore appropriate investments and projects as well as recommend which projects and programs would be a catalyst for new investment and positive change in the neighborhood.

Urban Land Institute is known nationally for its Technical Assistance Panels, three-day intensive workshops in which skilled and experienced Urban Land Institute members volunteer their time to offer guidance on land use and real estate issues. Panel members tour the project area and interview a wide range of neighborhood groups, civic leaders and business organizations to learn about the needs of the area. The panel presents its recommendations to the host city in a public forum. Volunteer panel members and staff for the Stop Six Technical Assistance Panel (TAP) will be provided through the Dallas-Fort Worth District Council of the Urban Land Institute.

Due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, the public presentation will be done virtually, using Zoom. The webinar can be accessed from any computer connected to Wi-Fi. No purchase of a Zoom account is needed.

Hear the TAP presentation at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Register for the presentation to receive the webinar link.