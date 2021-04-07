Forbes’ list of billionaires includes a herd of Texans

What happens when you move from California to Texas, like so many in recent years?

If you are Elon Musk, you upset the Texas apple cart of the Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people.

Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX and who moved to Austin last year, is now No. 2 on Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world, making him tops in Texas. Though we’ve yet to see the quirky billionaire ($151 billion, according to Forbes) don a cowboy hat and boots and tool around in a Tesla, it may have happened.

The former No. 1 on the list from Texas, Alice Walton (of the Walmart fortune with $61.8 billion), is now No. 2 in Texas and No. 17 on the overall list.

The next Texan on the list is Michael Dell, founder of Dell Inc. ,who is No. 30 on the overall list with $45.1 billion.

No. 210 on the list is Charles Schwab, who may not live here, but his company now has its headquarters in Westlake and is also the namesake of Fort Worth’s professional golf tournament. Schwab is listed as having assets of $10.6 billion.

At No. 264 in the draft – uh, list – is Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. He is listed as having $8.9 billion, so we doubt he’ll be running low on Johnnie Walker Blue anytime soon.

Coming in at No. 550 is a familiar name on the list, Robert Bass of Fort Worth’s Bass family, with assets listed at $5.1 billion.

Bouncing in at No. 655 is Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban with assets of $4.4 billion.

At No. 705 on the list is David Bonderman, founder of Fort Worth and San Francisco-based private equity firm TPG, with assets of $4.1 billion.

Another Bass, Sid, is listed at No. 1,064 with assets of $2.9 billion.

At No. 1,299, with assets of $2.4 billion, Forbes lists D.R. Horton chairman Donald Horton.

Edward Bass of Fort Worth’s Bass family is listed at No. 1,444, with assets of $2.2 billion.

At No. 1,664, with $1.9 billion is assets, is another Bass family member, Lee Bass.

At No. 2,263 is John Goff of Fort Worth’s Crescent with assets of $1.3 billion.

Also at No. 2,263 (as the list gets longer there are more people listed with similar assets), is Ferris Wilks, who along with his brother Dan, made his fortune in the fracking business.

Brother Dan comes in at No. 2,524 with $1.1 billion in assets.

If you’re on the list and we missed you, let us know.