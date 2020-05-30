Former interim mayor Jewel Woods McKinney dies.

Jewel Marie Woods McKinney, 94, died May 23.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Grover Logan, Woodie Woods and David McKinney.

Both she and Woodie Woods served as mayors of Fort Worth. Mr. Woods served as mayor from 1979 to 1981 and died in September 1989. Mrs. McKinney served as interim mayor from Dec. 20, 1995 to May 20, 1996, replacing then Mayor Kay Granger who left office to campaign for the Texas 12th district U.S. House seat.

Visitation was scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home, 4350 River Oaks Blvd., River Oaks, with a service scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the same location.

The official obituary posted on the Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home website said that Mrs. McKinney was born Aug. 13, 1925, in San Antonio to John Jasper and Myrtle Mae McConnell.

She was the founder and owner of Lone Star Card Company and also was a co-owner of Woodie Woods Plumbing.

She was a longtime member of Genesis United Methodist Church. Pryor to her membership at Genesis she was also the organist and member of Edgecliff United Methodist Church.

Mrs. McKinney was active with the Downtown singles group at First United Methodist Church. The family said she loved to travel, play golf and 42, dance, and sing, and was a member of the Goldtones Senior Choir.

Survivors: Children, Mike Logan, Cheryl Doggett and husband George, and Don Logan; grandchildren, Christa Tillman and husband Will, Bobby Doggett and wife Rachelle, and Derek Logan; great grandchildren, Danielle Doggett, Derek Logan, Jr., and Cade Doggett and extended family.