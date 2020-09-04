84.4 F
Fort Worth
Friday, September 4, 2020
Fort Hood soldier dies after collapsing at the Texas base
News

Fort Hood soldier dies after collapsing at the Texas base

By AP News
Photo by Brett Sayles on Pexels

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas soldier died this week after collapsing during a training exercise at a U.S. Army base, Army officials said Friday.

According to data obtained by the Associated Press from Fort Hood officials, this is the 28th soldier from the Central Texas base to die this year.

According to Fort Hood officials, Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, 25, died Wednesday after he collapsed following a physical fitness training on Aug. 28. He was initially transported to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center and transferred to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, Texas, on Aug. 30, where Army officials said he died with his family by his side.

“Every loss effects every single person in this Battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking,” Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment

According to Army officials, Chee was from Pinehill, New Mexico, and entered the Army in February as a tank crewman. He was assigned in July to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

An autopsy will be done by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Army officials said in a statement.

Army officials said the incident is currently under investigation.

