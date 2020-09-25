Longtime Fort Worth independent brokerage, Alexander Chandler Realty, will join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks.

Alexander Chandler Realty will add one office and 105 agents to the network and will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alexander Chandler Realty.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is aligned with the most iconic name in financial security and stability in the world,” said Alexander Chandler, president of the brokerage. “The parent company is founded by the most successful individual investor in our lifetime. There is not another brand that evokes the image of trust, reliability and longevity. A person’s home is the largest investment that most people make in their lives. Alexander Chandler Realty, especially during the largest crisis in 100 years, wanted to align itself with a brand that could help bring certainty in uncertain times.”

With their brand transition, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alexander Chandler Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and other services. The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

The culture of Alexander Chandler Realty is best described by Rachael Mireles, Executive Vice President who just celebrated 9 years with ACR. “Seeing agents at Alexander Chandler Realty succeed is my ‘why’ and what I love to do,” she said. “We are the turning point for agents that want a purpose and a reason to better do what they love. Alexander Chandler Realty is a united culture of unique personalities. This brokerage stands for integrity and our agents are held to the highest standard. We have a true sense of stability. ACR represents training our agents at a superior level. This brokerage is supplying the technology platform so all agents on all levels can learn and grow.”

Alexander Chandler is a Harvard Business School alumnus, 12th generation Texan and descendant of the Last Messenger of the Alamo. He feels this is important because it is in his DNA never to quit or compromise his principles, according to the news release announcing the deal.

Alexander lives by his favorite quote said by his grandfather, cattle rancher Jack Corn, born in 1898: “The only thing you take with you is your Pride and the only thing you leave behind is your Reputation.”

Alexander said, “It was important to align ourselves with a brand that was synonymous with trust and success. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has a superior network of franchisees and an endless array of services with an unrivaled executive team led by Gino Blefari and Chris Stuart who started at the bottom and worked their way up and believe in learning and put leadership first.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alexander Chandler Realty and its agents support and sponsor a myriad of events in the community, ranging from sponsoring school events, volunteering at the Tarrant County Food Bank, and Breast Cancer Awareness with a favorite focus being charities that benefit children like the Boys and Girls Clubs.