News Fort Worth City Council Preview for Oct. 27
Fort Worth City Council Preview for Oct. 27

By Robert Francis

Fort Worth City Council Preview for Oct. 27

Robert Francis -
From the City of Fort Worth: The following information is a preview of items being discussed at City...
Read more
Robert Francis
From the City of Fort Worth:

The following information is a preview of items being discussed at City Council meetings on Oct. 27.

City Council Work Session, 3 p.m., Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

  • Informal reports will discuss cold weather overflow sheltering during COVID-19; the Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction status; clearing rights of way and minimizing lane closures from construction work; minor updates to the Master Thoroughfare Plan; service area expansions to the Near Southside ZIPZONE; and an update on stormwater bond sales and capital improvement program.
  • Briefings will cover the city’s 2021 federal and state legislative agendas; an update on Tarrant County College; and an update on the Las Vegas Trail Community Center. 

City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Council Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.

  • Council will vote on several new members to boards and commissions.
  • The Park & Recreation Advisory Board will present its annual report.
  • Proclamations will be presented for the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine’ 50th anniversary; Municipal Court Week; Chiropractic Health Month; and the 75-year career of Louis Gilbert Ayala’s Barber Shop.

Visitors to the City Council meetings must undergo a temperature check and health screening upon entering City Hall, and masks or face coverings are required.

To promote social distancing, seating during the Council meeting will be extremely limited. Residents planning to make an in-person presentation should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to allow time for screening and to ensure seating is available.

Though in-person comments will be allowed at the 7 p.m. Council meeting, residents may also comment by telephone on an agenda item or during the public presentation portion of the agenda. To sign up to speak, use the link on the agenda,call 817-392-6150 or email the City Secretary. Speakers before Council should keep in mind that state law prohibits councilmembers from engaging in dialogue with speakers during public comment periods.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online, on TV or on Facebook. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

Members of the City Council may be participating remotely in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Council Rules of Procedure, or under the provisions provided by the governor of Texas in conjunction with the Declaration of Disaster enacted March 13, 2020.

