Fort Worth curfew lifted

A citywide curfew imposed Monday in Fort Worth has expired and will not be renewed.

Mayor Betsy Price announced at the beginning of Thursday’s City Council meeting that a resolution to extend the curfew through June 9 had been withdrawn and the curfew had expired as originally scheduled.

A number of citizens who had requested permission to address the council about the curfew were allowed to speak even though the resolution was no longer under consideration.

The curfew, adopted in response to demonstrations protesting the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer in Minneapolis, prohibited most travel within the city between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.