Fort Worth ISD to hold virtual town hall June 25

Fort Worth Independent School District Superintendent Kent P. Scribner, joined by his departmental leadership team, is inviting all community stakeholders, including students, to attend and voice questions and share concerns at a virtual town hall Thursday, June 25.

The event – titled “A Community Conversation: Real Talk with FWISD Leaders” – will be available online from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be held as a Zoom webinar (www.bit.ly/FWISDCC) and streamed to YouTube (search for Fort Worth ISD Live on YouTube).

The event will begin by briefly sharing the results of the recent “Reshaping 2020-2021” survey.

The recent FWISD Board of Education Resolution “To Be Silent Is to Be Complicit” outlined an expectation that FWISD partner with communities of color to develop solutions for racial inequities.

This event serves as an opportunity for district leaders to engage in dialogue with the community to build trust and ensure that all students are served equitably, the district said in news release.

The Division of Equity and Excellence is committed to hosting community conversations throughout the year to provide multiple opportunities for stakeholders to engage with leaders, the district said.

“We don’t want to be in the business of making decisions on behalf of communities of color without engaging them in the conversation,” said Sherry Breed, chief of Equity and Excellence. “If we are to prepare all students, we must work with their families and communities to do so.”