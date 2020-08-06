Fort Worth ISD Virtual Town Hall on Return to Learning Aug. 11

Information on How to Attend or Ask A Question or Make A Comment Below

The Fort Worth ISD will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11 for parents, teachers, students and community stakeholders to ask questions and hear from district leaders on plans for the 2020-2021 fall semester. The two-hour sessions will begin at 5 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m.

FWISD Board President Jacinto Ramos, Jr., representing District 1 will host the meeting and be joined by fellow board members Daphne Brookins, District 4; Anne Darr, District 6; Ashley Paz, District 9; and Superintendent Kent. P. Scribner.

If you would like to submit a question or comment for the Virtual Town Hall or speak live, please visit www.fwisd.org/Aug11 and look for “Submit a Question.”

Your message can be submitted anonymously via the web application and the community will have the chance to “vote up” all submissions.

If you prefer to speak live during the event, you may do so via the Zoom link on the page. While in Zoom, please enter your name and your topic of discussion in the “Chat” section.

Attendees will be called on in the order of submission.

And, if you just want to watch, you may do so via the Zoom link on the address above, Slido (https://www.fwisd.org/Aug11), the Fort Worth ISD Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/fortworthisd) or the Fort Worth ISD YouTube channel (The channel is called Fort Worth ISD Live. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFZQY9TD4geB_jdJPxArtxQ)

– FWBP Staff