98.8 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 6, 2020
News

Fort Worth ISD Virtual Town Hall on Return to Learning Aug. 11

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Culture

Cheetos, mac ‘n cheese together at last

FWBP Staff -
We've got some news from a spokescat. Never thought I'd type that sentence. Cheetos' spokescat, Chester Cheetah is rolling out the orange...
Read more
Banking

Fed’s Main Street pandemic support program off to slow start

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics WritersWASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says that its Main Street Lending Program designed...
Read more
Government

‘We don’t seem to learn’: Beirut explosion echoes US tragedy

AP News -
By PAUL J. WEBER and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The staggering videos from the Lebanese capital are grimly familiar...
Read more
Entertainment

How an arrest upended filming of ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’

AP News -
By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated PressNEW YORK (AP) — The filmmakers behind "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein" moved quickly when Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Information on How to Attend or Ask A Question or Make A Comment Below

The Fort Worth ISD will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11 for parents, teachers, students and community stakeholders to ask questions and hear from district leaders on plans for the 2020-2021 fall semester. The two-hour sessions will begin at 5 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m.
FWISD Board President Jacinto Ramos, Jr., representing District 1 will host the meeting and be joined by fellow board members Daphne Brookins, District 4; Anne Darr, District 6; Ashley Paz, District 9; and Superintendent Kent. P. Scribner.
If you would like to submit a question or comment for the Virtual Town Hall or speak live, please visit www.fwisd.org/Aug11 and look for “Submit a Question.”
Your message can be submitted anonymously via the web application and the community will have the chance to “vote up” all submissions.
If you prefer to speak live during the event, you may do so via the Zoom link on the page. While in Zoom, please enter your name and your topic of discussion in the “Chat” section.
Attendees will be called on in the order of submission.
And, if you just want to watch, you may do so via the Zoom link on the address above, Slido (https://www.fwisd.org/Aug11), the Fort Worth ISD Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/fortworthisd) or the Fort Worth ISD YouTube channel (The channel is called Fort Worth ISD Live. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFZQY9TD4geB_jdJPxArtxQ)
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleTexas college football is limiting stadium capacity, mandating masks and testing athletes. Here’s what you need to know.
Next articleDickies Arena hosting 2 hiring fairs
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government

‘We don’t seem to learn’: Beirut explosion echoes US tragedy

AP News -
By PAUL J. WEBER and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The staggering videos from the Lebanese capital are grimly familiar...
Read more
News

Wall Street perks up as S&P 500 pulls within 1.1% of record

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks perked...
Read more
Government

Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and the Senate's top Republican huddled Thursday over...
Read more
News

Trump blasts Biden in Ohio: ‘He’s against God’

AP News -
By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press CLEVELAND (AP) — President Donald Trump billed his trip to...
Read more
Government

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

AP News -
By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101